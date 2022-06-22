Did You Know There’s A Live Cam at Falls Park in Sioux Falls

Get our free mobile app

We've all heard about them. A lot of us have even followed their subjects. Like the Decorah, Iowa Bald Eagles Nest cam. Or the Giant Panda cam in China, or the Atlanta Aquarium cam.

Maybe you installed a baby cam when your new family addition came along.

One of the best is on my favorite Northwest Coast beach cam.

Yup, live cams are at work around the globe, bringing us closer to people and places we can only imagine visiting. Or hope to visit one day, and are looking for a preview.

Live Cams in Sioux Falls

I probably don't need to mention that tourism is the second largest industry in South Dakota, or that South Dakota fared much better than many other tourist-driven states over the last 2 nightmarish years, but I just did!

So it may come as no surprise that one of the most popular tourist destinations in our state, Falls Park, off of Downtown Sioux Falls, is the location for a very popular Live Cam.

The City of Sioux Falls is the host for the Falls Park Live Cam and has no problem selling all of our city's good points on the live cam web page and app.

But for those of us who already know all of the great attributes of our city and surrounding areas, it is just fun to watch this thing. In fact, it's kind of hypnotic watching the falls, people meandering all over, kids running wild, trees waving in the breeze. . .

Where was I? Oh yes, the Falls Park Live Cam. Watch it here.