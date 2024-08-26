Discover Amazing Corn Mazes In South Dakota

Well before the corn fields begin setting ears designs are carved out for the fall festivities before harvest. South Dakota corn mazes are truly an art form that gives adventurers a memorable autumn experience.

Get our free mobile app

Did you know that across South Dakota, several corn mazes open this year that draw visitors out to the country? Find your map and follow the path through these specially designed fields.

Heartland Country Corn Maze - Harrisburg, SD

Facebook Facebook loading...

Corn Maze at Yogi Bears Jellystone Park - Brandon, SD

Facebook Facebook loading...

Big Stone Pumpkin Patch - Big Stone City, SD

Facebook Facebook loading...

Back Forty Beef Corn Maze - Pierpont, SD

Facebook Facebook loading...

Mazing Acres - Yankton, SD

Facebook Facebook loading...

Dry Creek Farm & Ranch - Caputa, SD

Facebook Facebook loading...

Cherry Rock Farms - Brandon, SD

Facebook Facebook loading...

Spearfish Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch - Spearfish, SD

Facebook Facebook loading...

Where To Eat When Traveling South Dakota, Here's 20 To Choose From 20 South Dakota Restaurants Gallery Credit: Dave Roberts

LOOK: Things You Saw at Grandma's House Step into Grandma's house, where cookie tins hold mysteries and even the toilet roll cover has a story to tell. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz