Discover Amazing Corn Mazes In South Dakota
Well before the corn fields begin setting ears designs are carved out for the fall festivities before harvest. South Dakota corn mazes are truly an art form that gives adventurers a memorable autumn experience.
Did you know that across South Dakota, several corn mazes open this year that draw visitors out to the country? Find your map and follow the path through these specially designed fields.
Heartland Country Corn Maze - Harrisburg, SD
Corn Maze at Yogi Bears Jellystone Park - Brandon, SD
Big Stone Pumpkin Patch - Big Stone City, SD
Back Forty Beef Corn Maze - Pierpont, SD
Dry Creek Farm & Ranch - Caputa, SD
Cherry Rock Farms - Brandon, SD
Spearfish Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch - Spearfish, SD
