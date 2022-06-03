Several types of cheese products are being recalled in nine states in scattered states across the nation.

According to Dakota News Now, eight different types of cheese products made by Paris Brother, Inc., of Kansas City, Missouri have been voluntarily recalled due to potential listeria contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration announced that the products were produced on May 4, 5, and 6 of this year and include:

• Cottonwood River Cheddar

• D'amir Brie Double Crème French Brie

• Milton Prairie Breeze White Cheddar Style

• Milton Tomato Garlic Cheddar

• Paris Brothers Mild Cheddar

• Paris Brothers Colby Jack

• Paris Brothers Pepper Jack

• Cervasi Pecorino Romano

All of these shipping cartons containing these products have lot codes 05042022, 05052022, or 05062022

The cheeses were sent to grocery wholesalers for delivery to grocery stores in South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Arkansas, plus a single store in Mississippi and Florida each.

Listeria infections can cause a number of symptoms and can sometimes be fatal in young children and the elderly. People with weak immune systems are also susceptible. Symptoms can include fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recall was ordered after a routine sampling done by the FDA found the presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

If you have purchased any of the recalled products you are encouraged to bring it back to the store from which it was purchased and get a full refund.