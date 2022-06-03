Is it Illegal to Mow Grass Onto the Road in Minnesota and South Dakota?

Is it Illegal to Mow Grass Onto the Road in Minnesota and South Dakota?

Credit: KNWA via YouTube

Chances are, you've noticed someone mowing their grass directly onto the road. Not only is this considered rude, but it's also quite dangerous for a number of reasons. But is it illegal to do so?

You might want to think twice before mowing grass onto the road in the state of Minnesota.

Get our free mobile app
Tom Baker
loading...

Is it Illegal to Mow Grass Onto the Road in Minnesota?

For the most part, yes. Except under certain circumstances, it is most definitely illegal to mow your grass onto the roadway in the state of Minnesota?

Okay, But Why On Earth is it Illegal?

It can be dangerous. Especially for vehicles such as motorcycles. This is due to the fact that most grass makes it extremely slippery for motorcycles as they drive over it, which can lead to hazardous driving conditions and even accidents.

Not only can it be treacherous for motorcycles, but it's also bad for the local sewers, as pointed out by the Mankato Free Press.

 When it comes to blowing grass clippings onto a city street, it’s generally prohibited because the organic material ends up in stormwater sewers and, eventually, in rivers or lakes, where it contributes to water-quality issues such as algae blooms.

-Mankato Free Press

 

Is it Illegal to Mow Grass Onto the Road in South Dakota?

In 2020 our friend Danny V from B102.7 radio looked into this question, here is what he had to say,

"it's difficult to find a direct answer on that for South Dakota but it is illegal to dump anything on a roadway that would create a traffic hazard. With that in mind, it would be a good idea to sweep them up after mowing - especially if that mower chute is blowing grass on the road."

it's difficult to find a direct answer on that for South Dakota but it is illegal to dump anything on a roadway that would create a traffic hazard. With that in mind, it would be a good idea to sweep them up after mowing - especially if that mower chute is blowing grass on the road.

To learn more about why grass clippings on the road can be so hazardous to motorcyclists, check out this video:

20 Years of Gas Prices' Ups and Downs

'Gas prices: giving us something to talk about with our coworkers for 20 years.' I don't remember where I first heard it, but that's the perfect way to describe all the pointless complaining sessions we all have taken part in over the years.

I don't much attention to the price of gas. Admittedly I do not work in a field that directly relies on equipment that takes gallons and gallons of gas. But, as an average car driver, I'm just going to pay whatever it costs. 

It's not that I don't care, I just know I don't have a choice. I'm going to need gas, so I'm going to pay whatever they charge. Kids gotta get to school and I gotta get to work. The only real choice is to drive or not to drive. Walking the ten-mile round trip to work every day is impractical, especially during one of South Dakota's patented six-month winters. 

Besides being low-key annoying, complaining about the price of gas is dumb because I remember things. Like that the price of gas has been up and down for at least 20 years. 2021 is no better or worse than 2003. It takes at least $40 to fill my tank this year just like it did in 2017.

But, why not dig into the photo archives and find some proof of memory. Because news stories about gas prices are the pointless small talk of journalism, there are lots of pictures of gas station signs from the last couple of decades. 

Starting in 2000 we can see that rise and fall of gas prices in the United States. World events, natural disasters, and economic changes all affect the price. And all through those years, I paid what was charged. 

Filed Under: Minnesota, Minnesota Mowing Laws
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top