Chances are, you've noticed someone mowing their grass directly onto the road. Not only is this considered rude, but it's also quite dangerous for a number of reasons. But is it illegal to do so?

You might want to think twice before mowing grass onto the road in the state of Minnesota.

Is it Illegal to Mow Grass Onto the Road in Minnesota?

For the most part, yes. Except under certain circumstances, it is most definitely illegal to mow your grass onto the roadway in the state of Minnesota?

Okay, But Why On Earth is it Illegal?

It can be dangerous. Especially for vehicles such as motorcycles. This is due to the fact that most grass makes it extremely slippery for motorcycles as they drive over it, which can lead to hazardous driving conditions and even accidents.

Not only can it be treacherous for motorcycles, but it's also bad for the local sewers, as pointed out by the Mankato Free Press.

When it comes to blowing grass clippings onto a city street, it’s generally prohibited because the organic material ends up in stormwater sewers and, eventually, in rivers or lakes, where it contributes to water-quality issues such as algae blooms. -Mankato Free Press

Is it Illegal to Mow Grass Onto the Road in South Dakota?

In 2020 our friend Danny V from B102.7 radio looked into this question, here is what he had to say,

"it's difficult to find a direct answer on that for South Dakota but it is illegal to dump anything on a roadway that would create a traffic hazard. With that in mind, it would be a good idea to sweep them up after mowing - especially if that mower chute is blowing grass on the road."

To learn more about why grass clippings on the road can be so hazardous to motorcyclists, check out this video: