Georgia Gopher: Minnesota FB Lands 3-Star QB Prospect

P.J. Fleck is at it again, landing a big recruit for the Class of 2024.

It's not often that Minnesota and schools from this area of the country have success competing for recruits in the deep South, but that's just what the Gophers did today.

Minnesota received a commitment today from 3-star (247 Sports) QB Aaron Philo of Prince Avenue Christian School in Bogart, Georgia.

Here is the post from the player's Twitter page confirming the news:

According to 247 Sports, Philo chose the Gophers over the likes of Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, and others.

At 6'2 and 200 pounds, Philo could be the QB of the future for P.J. Fleck and the Minnesota Golden Gophers, but we'll have to wait until 2024 at the earliest to find out.

Sources: Aaron Philo on Twitter and 247 Sports