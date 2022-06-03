Firefly or Lightning Bug? Sioux Falls Settles the Debate

I conducted a very scientific study. It was full of algorithms and equations and all kinds of really hard math and science stuff to settle a very serious debate once and for all.

Do you call the bug that lights up at dusk in the Summer a firefly or a lightning bug?

Let me take you through my scientific method.

I posed the question on three social media platforms: Instagram story, a poll on Twitter, and asked the question on Facebook.

Here are the results:

Instagram- 62% voted Lightning bug and 38% voted Firefly

Twitter- 42.9% Lightning bug and 57.1% voted Firefly

Facebook- Firefly got 11 votes and Lightning bug received 17 votes.

On Facebook, I only counted votes that actually picked one. I did not count anybody that replied 'both.'

In conclusion, among the people mostly in the Sioux Falls area that follow me on social media, you should call the bugs that light up at dusk in the Summer, Lightning Bug.

Firefly is incorrect.

Somebody let the guy in Owl City know that he's wrong.