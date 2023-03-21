Having lived in Minnesota for more than half my life I have seen the good, the bad, and the ugly when it comes to Minnesota Vikings fans. Yes, they are very passionate about the team and you sure need nerves of steel with how up and down their seasons can be. So in that sense, I can see why so many fans take to social media to air their grievances.

And taking to social media is what puts Vikings Fans in this enviable position. Bring Me The News reports that " 9% of Vikings posts on Facebook were negative, 37.2% of Vikings posts on Twitter were negative, and 14.7% of Vikings posts on Reddit were negative." That is a lot of unhappy fan feelings.

Now just because Vikings fans are angry with the team is generally not a reflection of fan behavior towards fans from other teams. Philadelphia Eagles fans yes I am calling you out and your awful behavior toward other fans, and that is a big difference.

Minnesota Vikings v Atlanta Falcons Getty Images loading...

This week for me being a Vikings fan I am still salty about Adam Thielen being let go. I just love his story and the fact that it was his childhood dream to play for the Vikings and that he truly did not want to leave. I understand it is a business and actually, he got the last laugh getting signed with the Carolina Panthers and is getting way more money than the Vikings were going to give him with his pay cut so there is that.

I must say I am kind of surprised that Packers fans come in at #17, but again they can be very passionate about the team. So much can happen in the off-season and can give all NFL fans time to breathe and regroup for the new season. Who knows maybe this will be the Viking's year? Gotta' stay optimistic right?

