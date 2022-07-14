Annnnnnnd it's back. Whew! After only about ten minutes Tweets can resume.

Social media giant Twitter is experiencing a major outage leaving Tweeters with idle thumbs. The Verge is reporting that at around 7:05 CT, many users reported “over capacity” error messages, and even errors saying “this page is down.”

The issues are affecting Twitter web, mobile, and even the company’s TweetDeck app.

Is it a coincidence that this comes just days after the social network filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk, the world’s richest man?

Musk is trying to exit a $44 billion acquisition deal based on claims Twitter has failed to satisfy requests for information on bot and spam activity on the platform.

Five months ago Twitter left its subscribers in the dark twice due to a “technical bug that was preventing timelines from loading and Tweets from posting.”

Fear-not Tweets, this too shall pass.

