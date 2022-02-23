Could You Pay a Sioux Falls Kid to Stay Off the Internet?

How did you reward your kids?

When we were kids, we got rewarded with a lot of things for good grades. Cherry Cokes, french fries, apples, doughnuts, and yes the occasional ten or twenty-dollar bill.

Yup, food was a big draw and probably why I have had no waistline for most of my life. I blame my parents and my grandmother who belonged to the "clean plate" club. Once I reached adulthood, there was only one thing I could blame- - my parents and my grandmother.

I heard a story on the news today which made me wonder if anyone in Sioux Falls, or South Dakota, successfully pulled off this sort of con job on their kid or kids.

How did this Minnesota mom pull this off?

Lorna Klefsaas from Motley, Minnesota (located about half an hour from Brainerd) saw how her daughter's social media experiences affected them and decided to try something different with her son, Sivert.

She made a bet with him when he was 12-years-old- - if he stayed off social media until he was 18, she would pay him $1800! Lorna referred to it as the "18 for 18" Challenge.

Like any 12-year-old boy with the bravado of youth, he took her up on it, thinking that $1800 bucks was a lot of jing!

He could buy a car, have a nice down payment for a house. . .

Sivert informed his mom that he wouldn't lose!

And?

And he didn't. He spent the next 6 years minus the social media overload the rest of us experience every day. He focused on his grades and became a good student. He focused on the sports activities he loves and became a good athlete.

He did have a phone but no social media apps on it. He would ask his friends what was going on and sometimes just faked the requisite knowledge of viral videos & other trends.

The minute he turned 18? BAM! YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat!

He said he feels like a "senior citizen" lost in the social media blitz. But his sisters are guiding him and so are his friends.

So what is he doing with his $1800?

Now that he knows that amount of money won't buy him a car, or give him a down payment on a house, he said he'd probably get a new TV for his dorm room at college.

Okay Sioux Falls moms, it's your turn!

