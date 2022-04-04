Do You Own A Bird Feeder In Sioux Falls? Clean It Right Now
Sometimes, some things or certainties of life never really cross our minds. For example, I just learned that you can actually lift some electric stovetops to clean the inside and around the sides of the oven burners. Who knew?! There are other household and garden items that should be cleaned often including bird feeders.
So why is it so important to clean your bird feeders? Why can't Mother Nature take care of this chore? Simply put, birds can carry infectious diseases once they get sick. Birds primarily catch diseases because of dirty bird feeders. If birds become ill, then humans may also be at risk of contracting the same disease. It's similar to getting any other contagious disease, and nobody wants that...
All About Birds website explains, "Bird droppings and other contaminants may also spread infectious bird diseases....
In a previous story, there have been numerous reports of an Avian Influenza outbreak in the Midwest. One of those states include South Dakota. Another story previously explains, "Since February, the H5N1 virus has been detected in commercial and backyard flocks in at least 17 states, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, making it the worst bird flu outbreak since 2015, when nearly 50 million birds were slaughtered or died."
The Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls has even taken precautions to protect its birds from this nasty blue flu. You can click here to read about the safety measures the Great Plains Zoo is implementing to keep the animals safe.
In order to avoid an outbreak of dying birds like other Midwestern states, let's properly maintain our bird feeders. Putting forth this all-important extra effort will protect nature and keep wildlife healthy.
