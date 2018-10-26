Dodgers Look to Get Hot in World Series, Down 2-Games

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Palm trees, shorts and sunglasses!

While the World Series isn’t quite a trip to the beach the Boston Red Sox anticipate staying hot in balmy California, and the Los Angeles Dodgers hope a warm welcome will help them reverse a 2-0 deficit. Walker Buehler a 24-year-old rookie right-hander will be the center of attention when he starts Game 3 for the Dodgers against Rick Porcello.

With the shift to the National League the designated hitter vanishes. Boston manager Alex Cora must decide whether to insert J.D. Martinez into an outfield corner to keep the major league RBI leader in the batting order. He ruled out shifting Mookie Betts from right field to second base to create room.

Martinez is playing with a sore right ankle after slipping while rounding second base in the opener.

Coverage of game-5 is tonight beginning at 6:00 PM on ESPN 99.1.

