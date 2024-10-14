Dodgers Topped Mets In NLCS Opener

Dodgers Topped Mets In NLCS Opener

Contributing Authors:
Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES -- — Jack Flaherty came home after spending the first seven years of his big league career back East. He joined a winning team in the Los Angeles Dodgers and helped make some playoff history.


Flaherty combined on a three-hitter and Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers tied the postseason record of 33 consecutive scoreless innings by routing the New York Mets 9-0 Sunday night in the NL Championship Series opener. 

 

Los Angeles knocked out a wild Kodai Senga in the second inning, built a six-run lead by the fourth, and matched the scoreless record set by Baltimore Orioles pitchers over the first four games of the 1966 World Series against the Dodgers.

KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls logo
Get our free mobile app

Mookie Betts added a three-run double in the eighth in the largest shutout victory margin in Dodgers postseason history, also the Mets' most one-sided postseason shutout defeat.


Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Monday afternoon on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.

LOOK: MLB history from the year you were born

Stacker compiled key moments from Major League Baseball's history over the past 100 years. Using a variety of sources from Major League Baseball (MLB) record books, the Baseball Hall of Fame, and audio and video from events, we've listed the iconic moments that shaped a sport and a nation. Read through to find out what happened in MLB history the year you were born.

Gallery Credit: Seth Berkman

CHECK IT OUT: 100 sports records and the stories behind them

Filed Under: Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, NLCS
Categories: Articles, Newsletter, Sports, Sports News, Videos

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls