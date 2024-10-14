Dodgers Topped Mets In NLCS Opener

LOS ANGELES -- — Jack Flaherty came home after spending the first seven years of his big league career back East. He joined a winning team in the Los Angeles Dodgers and helped make some playoff history.

Flaherty combined on a three-hitter and Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers tied the postseason record of 33 consecutive scoreless innings by routing the New York Mets 9-0 Sunday night in the NL Championship Series opener.

Los Angeles knocked out a wild Kodai Senga in the second inning, built a six-run lead by the fourth, and matched the scoreless record set by Baltimore Orioles pitchers over the first four games of the 1966 World Series against the Dodgers.

Mookie Betts added a three-run double in the eighth in the largest shutout victory margin in Dodgers postseason history, also the Mets' most one-sided postseason shutout defeat.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Monday afternoon on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.

