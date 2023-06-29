Domingo German Throws Perfect Game As Yankees Top Athletics

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Domingo German authored a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday night, as the New York Yankees starter allowed no hits and no walks on 99 pitches in an 11-0 victory.

In an up-and-down season that has included a suspension and a sub-.500 record headed into Wednesday's start, German was masterful against the last-place Athletics, mixing his pitches, keeping his defense busy and engaged, and posting nine strikeouts along the way.

German's effort was the fourth perfect game in franchise history, and across MLB, it's the first perfect game since Seattle's Felix Hernandez delivered one on Aug. 15, 2012.

The first pitcher born in the Dominican Republic to pitch a perfect game, German also became the first player in MLB history to reach that feat after allowing 10-plus runs in his previous start, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

He joins Don Larsen (1956), David Wells (1998), and David Cone (1999) as Yankees pitchers to achieve the milestone. Larsen's gem came in Game 5 of the 1956 World Series against the Brooklyn Dodgers.

Winless in six previous outings against Oakland, German threw 72 of 99 pitches for strikes.

The win was New York's third in its past four games and the first of a Yankees road trip that will also include a weekend stop in St. Louis.

