New York Yankees Acquire Juan Soto In 7-Player Trade

The San Diego Padres traded Juan Soto to the New York Yankees late Wednesday night, marking the second trade in less than 17 months for the 25-year-old outfielder, who has established himself as one of this era's most gifted hitters.

The Yankees also received outfielder Trent Grisham from the Padres as part of the seven-player deal. In exchange, San Diego received right-handers Michael King, Jhony Brito, and Randy Vasquez, starting pitching prospect Drew Thorpe, and catcher Kyle Higashioka.

New York went into the offseason in search of two everyday left-handed-hitting outfielders and acquired both this week. On Tuesday night, they completed a rare trade with the rival Boston Red Sox to acquire Alex Verdugo in exchange for three pitchers.

The trade puts Soto in an outfield mix with Verdugo, Grisham, Aaron Judge, and Giancarlo Stanton, the latter of whom is more of a designated hitter at this point.

Verdugo and Soto are heading into their final year before free agency, but the Yankees would undoubtedly love to keep Soto long-term.

