Don’t Miss This: Chiefs Safety DRILLS 65 Yard Field Goal
NFL Players of all shapes and sizes are tremendous athletes. One Kansas City Chief proved that to be true recently when he took up a sizeable kicking challenge in practice.
Safety Justin Reid lined up to attempt a 65 yard field goal in practice, and the rest you'll just have to watch for yourself.
Here is the video from B/R Gridiron on Twitter:
Reid is in his first year with the Chiefs after spending the first four years of his NFL career as a member of the Houston Texans.
Through four seasons, he has 315 total tackles, 7 interceptions, 2 sacks, 3 fumble recoveries, and now one absurdly long practice field goal to his resume.
Sources: B/R Gridiron Twitter and Pro Football Reference (Stats)
