Jones and Sneed Headline 25 Kansas City Chiefs Free Agents
The Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs have quite the offseason checklist.
While it's great to end the season on top, there will be a lot of vultures circling to raid the cupboards of greatness in Kansas City this offseason.
This offseason, the Chiefs enter with 25 total free agents, including the likes of Chris Jones and L'Jarius Sneed.
Here are the free agents that the team will have to make decisions on:
Offense (11)
QB Blaine Gabbert
RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
RB Jerick McKinnon
TE Blake Bell
TE Jody Fortson (RFA)
WR Mecole Hardman
WR Richie James
T Prince Tega Wanogho (RFA)
T Donovan Smith
G Nick Allegretti
G Mike Caliendo (ERFA)
Defense (12)
DT Chris Jones
DT Derrick Nnadi
DE Tershawn Wharton
DE Malik Herring (RFA)
DE Mike Danna
LB Drue Tranquill
LB Jack Cochrane (University of South Dakota Alum, pictured)
LB Willie Gay Jr.
CB L'Jarius Sneed
CB Nazeeh Johnson
S Mike Edwards
S Deon Bush
Specialists
LS James Winchester
P Tommy Townsend
The Kansas City Chiefs have some tough decisions to make. On defense, there could be a lot of turnover for a well-coached unit ahead of kickoff this Fall.
Source: Spotrac - KC Chiefs
