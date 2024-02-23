Jones and Sneed Headline 25 Kansas City Chiefs Free Agents

The Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs have quite the offseason checklist.

While it's great to end the season on top, there will be a lot of vultures circling to raid the cupboards of greatness in Kansas City this offseason.

This offseason, the Chiefs enter with 25 total free agents, including the likes of Chris Jones and L'Jarius Sneed.

Get our free mobile app

Here are the free agents that the team will have to make decisions on:

Offense (11)

QB Blaine Gabbert

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

RB Jerick McKinnon

TE Blake Bell

TE Jody Fortson (RFA)

WR Mecole Hardman

WR Richie James

T Prince Tega Wanogho (RFA)

T Donovan Smith

G Nick Allegretti

G Mike Caliendo (ERFA)

Defense (12)

DT Chris Jones

DT Derrick Nnadi

DE Tershawn Wharton

DE Malik Herring (RFA)

DE Mike Danna

LB Drue Tranquill

LB Jack Cochrane (University of South Dakota Alum, pictured)

USD - Jack Cochrane Photo courtesy University of South Dakota - Jack Cochrane loading...

LB Willie Gay Jr.

CB L'Jarius Sneed

CB Nazeeh Johnson

S Mike Edwards

S Deon Bush

Specialists

LS James Winchester

P Tommy Townsend

The Kansas City Chiefs have some tough decisions to make. On defense, there could be a lot of turnover for a well-coached unit ahead of kickoff this Fall.

Source: Spotrac - KC Chiefs

NFL Franchises With Multiple Super Bowl Championships 15 NFL franchises have won multiple Super Bowls. Gallery Credit: Scott Prather