Downtown Sioux Falls Is Gonna Be ‘Crazy’ This Weekend!

As Chevy Chase would say, "This is crazy, this is crazy, this is crazy!"

If you're looking for some crazy good deals in downtown Sioux Falls, this is the weekend!

Winter Downtown Crazy Days get underway this Friday (January 21) at a variety of small businesses.

Downtown will be, as they say, hoppin' all weekend with shoppers from all over the area looking for bargains galore.

According to the gang at DTSF, there's going to be no shortage of good deals to be found.

Need a little something to whet your shopping appetite? Check these deals out...

Chelsea's Boutique will have deals on winter outerwear and accessories. Have a child in your life? Child's Play Toys will have 40% off select toys. Who doesn't love the Great Outdoor Store, especially during the winter months? If you're looking for something warm to wear during these cold South Dakota days, word has it, the Great Outdoor Store is going to have 20% off on winter outerwear and winter sportswear. Need to fix up your house? Nyberg's Ace Downtown can help the handyman in your life with a variety of crazy deals this weekend.

That's just the beginning of all the crazy deals happening this weekend during Winter Downtown Crazy Days in Sioux Falls.

Winter Downtown Crazy Days are scheduled to run during normal business hours this Friday through Saturday (January 21 & 22).

However, don't be surprised if some of the downtown stores that are normally open on Sundays extend the crazy one day longer.

Also, don't forget to grab a burger while you're downtown this weekend. The 9th Annual Downtown Burger Battle is still going on at 27 different restaurants through (January 31).

So, there you have it, crazy good shopping deals, along with crazy good food all weekend in downtown Sioux Falls. Enjoy!

Source: DTSF Downtown Sioux Falls

If you've never participated in the Downtown Burger Battle, this is how it works:





Review the participating restaurants and their burgers Make sure you check their schedule and hours before you go Go to one of the restaurants Eat the burger Use the DTSF Digital Passport to vote and rate the burger Repeat 26 more times And you could win prizes And you help one downtown restaurant win the Burger Battle and reign supreme for one whole year! Voting criteria consist of patty, creativity, toppings, bun, and customer service.