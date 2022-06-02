Downtown Sioux Falls Parking Altered by Utility Work
It's going to be a bit more difficult to find parking in downtown Sioux Falls for the next month.
The City of Sioux Falls says no parking will be allowed on North Phillips Avenue between Eighth Street and Ninth Street.
Xcel Energy will be doing utility work in the area.
Driving lanes will be maintained in both directions during the project.
This work is scheduled to be completed by the end of June.
