Loveable Dr. Seuss Books Return To Top Selling Books List

Who didn't grow up with Dr. Seuss books? Ah, nobody. As a kid, from the time you woke up in the morning to the smell of mom's Green Eggs and Ham to counting One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish in your aquarium, and finding The Cat in the Hat curled up on the sofa, America's favorite children's author has shot to the top once again.

In this week's USA Today Best-Selling Books list, three of Dr. Seuss's books have scored in the top 20:

#7-Green Eggs and Ham

#11-One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish

#19-The Cat in the Hat

In an office poll Green Eggs and Ham was the overall choice of our employees. Some also favored How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Oh, The Places You'll Go, and There's a Wocket in My Pocket.

Beginning in 1937 Theodor Seuss Geisel took the pen name Dr. Seuss and brought us a magical way to entertain children.

The first Dr. Seuss book published in a series was Horton Hatches the Egg. It was released for public consumption in 1940. The sequel, Horton Hears a Who!, was released fourteen years later. It stars the main character of Horton, an elephant who lives alone in a jungle somewhere.

Long-Lost Dr. Suess Book Published 25 Years After His Death Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images loading...

Dr. Seuss had such a mesmerizing way of bring to life his characters both literary and visually.

What's ahead? March is National Reading Month, and the annual Read Across America event is scheduled for Saturday, March 2. It celebrated the birthday of Dr. Seuss to encourage reading in children.

