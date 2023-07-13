Get our free mobile app

From the time you can first remember riding in a car with your parents, you probably dreamed of getting behind the wheel yourself. But first, you needed to grow into the driver's seat and be of a certain age. Then, have a good teacher.

One of the best ways to learn how to drive for me was on the farm. Lots of wide open space with nothing to run into! Plus, learning first on a manual transmission sharpened your driving skills better than the automatic transmission.

Here in South Dakota, the minimum age to drive is 14. The same goes for Iowa teens. Minnesota's minimum age is 15.

Other states where you only have to be age 14 include North Dakota, Kansas, Arkansas, and Alaska. Fourteen and a half in Montana and Idaho.

DRIVING RESTRICTIONS

South Dakota: No driving 10:00 PM - 6:00 AM. And, must drive on the Instruction Permit for 180 days (with driver's ed)

Minnesota: No driving from Midnight - 5:00 AM

Iowa: No driving 12:30 AM - 5:00 AM

Oftentimes during the summer, you will see cars with a door sticker indicating STUDENT DRIVER.

In South Dakota, the Drivers Ed program is offered to students by various local entities and schools who would like to obtain a learner's permit.

There are also motorcycle safety classes offered statewide to help you prepare for your driving test.

