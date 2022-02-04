The Super Bowl is right around the corner and people are gearing up for a good time as the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals battle for the Lombardi Trophy.

For some, the winner of the game will matter the most, while for others, covering the spread is more important come game time.

As for one Texas man, this dude just bet millions of dollars on the Bengals to win the game, so the outcome may mean a little more to him than the casual football fan.

Texas salesman Jim McIngvale, aka "Mattress Mack" just placed a $4.5 million bet on the Bengals to outright defeat the Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

If the Bengals are to win, Mack would get $7.7 million as the Bengals are currently underdogs at +170.

This isn't "Mattress Mack's" first betting rodeo and frequently places some of the largest wagers in the United States.

Last year, he won a $3.46 million bet on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers +3.5 to win the Super Bowl against Kansas City and lost two bets totaling almost $5 million at the beginning of January on Alabama in the National Championship game and a futures bet on the Patriots to win the Super Bowl.

He has also run big game promotions at his stores that mirror some of his bets, basically creating an insurance policy for his promotions.

ESPN reports that this current wager of $4.5 million is the second-largest wager Ceasers Sportsbook has ever taken.

Caesars Sportsbook said it was the second-largest bet the company has ever taken on the Super Bowl, eclipsing a $4.9 million money-line bet at -900 odds on the heavily favored St. Louis Rams to beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVI. The Patriots won 20-17.

Super Bowl LVI is scheduled for Sunday, February 13 in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium.

For more information on Super Bowl LVI, the rosters of both teams, and news surrounding the National Football League, you can visit the league website.