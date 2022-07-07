The Dyersville city council approved up to $9.5 million in tax-increment rebates for the sports complex expansion coming to the Field of Dreams movie site. According to a report form the Telegraph Herald, council members in attendance approved the development agreement unanimously on Tuesday.

attachment-photo credit Go The Distance #2 Photo Credit: Go The Distance LLC Press Release loading...

Go the Distance Baseball bought the iconic movie site in September last year and unveiled its expansion master plan in April to upgrade the current and surrounding facilities. The $80 million expansion will add around 100 acres to the original 190-acre site. That additional land will provide space for nine new baseball fields, dormitories for youth teams, and a hotel to be completed in phases by the end of 2023. Other additions include a 100,000-square-foot field house, an outdoor concert amphitheater, an RV park, jogging trails, and a large park inclusive for children and adults with disabilities.

These additions, if kept on schedule, will be completed in phases through the year 2025. A full press release can be viewed here.

attachment-photo credit Go The Distance #1 Photo Credit: Go The Distance LLC Press Release loading...

Work on the project is expected to begin this fall. That would be after the Major League Baseball game, which is planned for August 11th between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds.