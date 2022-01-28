Eagles’ Assistant Coach to Interview for Green Bay Offensive Coordinator Opening

The Green Bay Packers are expected to meet with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback coach for their vacant offensive coordinator job, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

"It would be a pretty monumental leap," Geoff Mosher from Inside the Birds said during Football at Four on The Sports Bash."

The Packers were also reportedly looking into Chargers tight end coach Kevin Koger for the vacancy, per Rapoport.

The news comes after the Eagles defensive coordinator has interviewed to be the head coach in Houston, Minnesota and Denver. Two of those jobs remain open, so there is a possibility that the Eagles could lose two coaches from their 2021 staff.

The Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was hired to be the new head coach in Denver, creating a vacancy in Green Bay.

Johnson, 34, joined Philadelphia in 2021 after working at the college level with the University of Florida.

Jalen Hurts was taking steps forward in the Eagles offense working with Johnson, who had 3,144 yards passing 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season.