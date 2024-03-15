AJ Dillon Rejoins Green Bay Packers Following Aaron Jones Release

The 2024 NFL Offseason is already off a WILD start.

The Green Bay Packers made a couple of big additions earlier this week, and also had to let go of a trio of big-name players.

Aaron Jones was released by the team on Monday, as the team couldn't work out a re-worked contract following the signing of 26-year-old Josh Jacobs.

Following the Jones departure, many fans were left wondering 'what next?' as the backup plan behind Jacobs, the presumptive lead back.

Now, that question has an answer, and it's a familiar one.

The Green Bay Packers have reportedly agreed to terms on a unique one-year deal with AJ Dillon, who has been with the team since 2020:

The NFL Network reported the Packers are using a four-year qualifying offer to sign Dillon, a low-risk deal that protects the team if Dillon doesn’t crack the initial 53-man roster.

Here's some more on the details of the contract:

Under the four-year qualifying offer, teams can designate a player (or a combination of two players) to be signed and receive the benefit and reduce his (or their) base salary for cap purposes by up to $1.45 million. The rule also limits the player’s signing bonus to $167,500 and the player’s base salary cannot be more than $1.45 million (for 2024) over the applicable minimum salary for the player’s service time. In Dillon’s case, the fifth-year veteran minimum in 2024 is $1.125 million.

It's a win-win for the Packers. If Dillon remains good enough to make the team, the Packers have a steady and knowledgeable option behind Jacobs in the backfield for at least 2024.

If not, the Packers can cut bait with the veteran fan-favorite, and it will only cost them $167,500.

Hard not to like that.

Since joining the Packers as a rookie second-round pick in 2020, Dillon has had his share of highs and lows. He has just one career 100+ yard rushing game, coming in 2020 against the Titans.

For his career, Dillon has averaged 4.1 yards per carry and has 2,428 career rushing yards and 18 total touchdowns.

Sources: Packers News and Pro Football Reference (Stats)

