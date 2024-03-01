Green Bay Packers Could Soon Release Standout RB Aaron Jones

Aaron Jones is one of just a few players that standout as a Bonafide leader on and off the field for the Green Bay Packers.

In the near future, he could be suiting up for a different team, however.

That is at least a portion of the news that was shared today via Twitter from the JS Online and Tom Silverstein.

Get our free mobile app

According to the article, the Packers have met with Jones' agent Drew Rosenhaus regarding his current contract.

There are a couple of big details of the article to follow. One, the Packers want Jones on the roster in 2024 and beyond, just not at the current value:

According to a source, the Packers and agent Drew Rosenhaus are trying to get to a number that would satisfy the team’s desire to lower his salary cap number, and also meet what Jones thinks he would get as a free agent on the open market.

If the two sides don't reach an amended agreement, Jones' days in Titletown could be numbered:

...the Packers would release him and then hope whatever they are offering isn’t matched on the open market.

Jones has been a dynamite playmaker on the field for Green Bay when healthy, and an even better ambassador for the team and brand off of it.

It would be tough to see him and (potentially) AJ Dillon both depart in one offseason, but this is the nature of the modern NFL.

This past season, Jones finished with 656 rushing yards, 233 receiving yards and 3 total touchdowns. It was a far cry from his best season, but following missed time due to injury, Jones had 3 consecutive 100+ yard rushing games to conclude the regular season. All 3 contests were wins for the Packers.

In his career, Jones has tallied 5,940 rushing yards, good for 3rd all-time in Packer franchise history, trailing only Ahman Green and Jim Taylor.

There will be a lot to discover in the weeks to come for the Green Bay Packers, who have a lot of big decisions to make this offseason, even prior to the NFL Draft in April.

Source: JS Online

NFL Franchises With Multiple Super Bowl Championships 15 NFL franchises have won multiple Super Bowls. Gallery Credit: Scott Prather