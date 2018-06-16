Eagles Hand Out Super Bowl Ring to Fired Employee

When Chip Kelly showed up in Philadelphia as the Eagles head coach, he made a lot of sweeping changes.

Those changes weren't just limited to the players on the field or the coaches on the sideline.

He actually fired an executive assistant that had been with the team since the 1980's.

Carol Cullen was hired back in 1985 as an executive assistant with the team but was let go when Chip Kelly was hired.

The Eagles though decided to reward her for all those years of service by giving her a Super Bowl ring.

Doug Pederson who is the current head coach actually worked with Cullen when he was an assistant under Andy Reid.