The first injury report of the season included a surprise name for Philadelphia as right guard Brandon Brooks was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday.

There was no previous indication that Brooks was injured. His status bears watching for the remainder of the week leading up to Sunday’s season opener with the Atlanta Falcons.

Brooks, of course, tore his Achilles' tendon in July working out, but there has been no evidence that he has had any issues with that during training camp.

Rookie offensive lineman Landon Dickerson, safety Rodney McLeod and linebacker Davion Taylor are also listed as limited participates and all three are likely not to play this week in Atlanta.

It would seem unlikely that McLeod will not play, with teammate Darius Slay saying on Wednesday: “I wish he was out here for Week 1.”

If in fact, McLeod can't play, Marcus Epps would be the next man. Epps has been with the team, and you can expect that K'Von Wallace will see some snaps on defense as well.

Dickerson and Taylor were unlikely to help out the team in Week 1 regardless of their health unless Dickerson was healthy from the start of training camp and Brooks was unable to play. In that situation, Dickerson might actually be the player who would get the call in the event Brooks couldn't play Sunday.

If Brooks is out, expect to see either Nate Herbig or Jack Driscol get the start at right guard.