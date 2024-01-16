Philadelphia Eagles Jason Kelce Tells Teammates He’s Retiring

Get our free mobile app

Philadelphia Eagles star center Jason Kelce told his teammates in Monday night's postgame locker room that he is retiring, league sources told ESPN.

Kelce, 36, was visibly emotional at the end of the Eagles' 32-9 wild-card playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The six-time All-Pro and future Hall of Famer has considered retiring after other recent seasons, but this time it will happen, according to sources.

Kelce declined to talk with reporters in the locker room after the game, saying: "No guys, not today."

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson told reporters that Kelce "hinted" to teammates that this would be his final season.

Kelce is the fifth center in NFL history with at least six All-Pro selections. The other four -- Jim Otto, Bulldog Turner, Dermontti Dawson, Jim Ringo -- are all in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

