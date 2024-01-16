Philadelphia Eagles Jason Kelce Tells Teammates He’s Retiring
Get our free mobile app
Philadelphia Eagles star center Jason Kelce told his teammates in Monday night's postgame locker room that he is retiring, league sources told ESPN.
Kelce, 36, was visibly emotional at the end of the Eagles' 32-9 wild-card playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The six-time All-Pro and future Hall of Famer has considered retiring after other recent seasons, but this time it will happen, according to sources.
Kelce declined to talk with reporters in the locker room after the game, saying: "No guys, not today."
Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson told reporters that Kelce "hinted" to teammates that this would be his final season.
Kelce is the fifth center in NFL history with at least six All-Pro selections. The other four -- Jim Otto, Bulldog Turner, Dermontti Dawson, Jim Ringo -- are all in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
LOOK: These Are the Richest NFL players
To uncover the richest NFL players, Stacker consulted Celebrity Net Worth and ranked them by their 2022 net worth, calculated using a proprietary formula.
Gallery Credit: Katrina Sirotta
LOOK: The story behind every NFL team name
Stacker delved into the story behind every NFL football team name. Overall team records, also included, are reflective of NFL regular-season games. There are some football teams with well-known nicknames—the Jets, for instance, are often referred to as Gang Green—but we also divulge how some teams’ official names are sparingly used (the Jets’ neighbors, the Giants, are actually known as the New York Football Giants). Sometimes a team name can tell you a lot about local history: The Vikings of Minnesota draw upon the area’s strong ties to Scandinavia, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dripping in local legend related to Florida’s pirate past.
Let’s kick off the countdown with the folks who earned their nickname by buying boxes of used team jerseys.
Gallery Credit: Seth Berkman