Bucs Balanced in Eliminating Eagles, Lions Next

Get our free mobile app

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers ensured there would be a new representative from the NFC in the Super Bowl by beating the Philadelphia Eagles 32-9 in the wild-card round on Monday night at Raymond James Stadium.

Baker Mayfield joined Tom Brady (three times) as the only quarterbacks in Buccaneers' history with 300-plus passing yards in a playoff game.

Playing in his third career playoff game and first with the Bucs, quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for three touchdowns of 56, 44 and 23 yards while coach Todd Bowles' defense punctuated a dominant performance with a third-quarter safety by outside linebacker Anthony Nelson.

Mayfield battled both rib and ankle injuries but completed 22 of 36 passes for 337 yards and no interceptions, while the defense held the Eagles to 275 yards. The defense sacked Jalen Hurts three times, had six quarterback hits and held the Eagles to 41 rushing yards after they were gashed by the Bucs for 201 yards previously.

Getting off the field. The Eagles went 0-for-9 on third downs and 0-for-2 on fourth, and despite surrendering a 55-yard pass to DeVonta Smith that set up a 5-yard touchdown pass by Hurts, inside linebacker K.J. Britt prevented a quarterback sneak on the ensuing 2-point conversion attempt from the 1-yard line after an offside penalty on Zyon McCollum on the extra point attempt. Hurts was 34-of-37 on the "tush push" when needing 1 yard or less entering the game.

The Bucs will play at the Lions, 2:00 PM Sunday on NBC.

LOOK: These Are the Richest NFL players To uncover the richest NFL players, Stacker consulted Celebrity Net Worth and ranked them by their 2022 net worth, calculated using a proprietary formula. Gallery Credit: Katrina Sirotta