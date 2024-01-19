The 2023-2024 NFL Season has come to the Divisional Round of the Playoffs.

Eight teams remain, and four teams will move on to the two NFL Championship games next weekend. What teams are experts picking to win?

Expert Picks for the NFL Divisional Round Playoffs

Sometimes the experts get it right, and sometimes they're so far off, you'd think they had been watching the wrong sport. I'm no expert. Heck, I'm the guy who boldly picked the Seattle Seahawks to win the Super Bowl this year. My excuse? Blind team loyalty.

The expert's excuses are often rife with blame for the players, coaches, refs, weather, bad luck, and so on. So, who should you listen to here, when the experts and I disagree on two of the four games this weekend? You should probably go with the professionals, but my picks are more fun, and, I got a feeling...

NFL Divisional Playoffs - Picks, Dates, Times

Saturday, January 20th - Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens, 1:30 PM

Experts say - Ravens over the Texans. I say, yeah, but don't count CJ out.

Saturday, January 20th - Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers – 5:15 PM

Experts say - 49ers over Green Bay. I say, I LOVE an Underdog. Packers to Upset.

Sunday, January 21st - Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions – 12 Noon

Experts say - Detroit over the Bucs. I agree & hope the Lions get to their 1st SB.

Sunday, January 21st - Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills – 3:30 PM

Experts say - Bills over the Chiefs in Buffalo. I say KC Swifties will upset Buffalo.

NFL Conference Championships - Sunday, January 28th

Noon - TBD

3:30 PM – TBD

SUPER BOWL LVII - Sunday, February 11th, 3:30 PM

Odds Among NFL Divisional Round Playoff Teams for SUPER BOWL LVII

As of January 18th, 2024

San Francisco 49ers +170

Baltimore Ravens +290

Buffalo Bills +500

Kansas City Chiefs +700

Detroit Lions +850

Green Bay Packers +3000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +3000

Houston Texans +3000

