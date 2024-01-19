Who Will Win? Expert Picks Vs. Super Fan’s Predictions For NFL Divisional Round Playoffs
The 2023-2024 NFL Season has come to the Divisional Round of the Playoffs.
Eight teams remain, and four teams will move on to the two NFL Championship games next weekend. What teams are experts picking to win?
Expert Picks for the NFL Divisional Round Playoffs
Sometimes the experts get it right, and sometimes they're so far off, you'd think they had been watching the wrong sport. I'm no expert. Heck, I'm the guy who boldly picked the Seattle Seahawks to win the Super Bowl this year. My excuse? Blind team loyalty.
The expert's excuses are often rife with blame for the players, coaches, refs, weather, bad luck, and so on. So, who should you listen to here, when the experts and I disagree on two of the four games this weekend? You should probably go with the professionals, but my picks are more fun, and, I got a feeling...
NFL Divisional Playoffs - Picks, Dates, Times
Saturday, January 20th - Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens, 1:30 PM
Experts say - Ravens over the Texans. I say, yeah, but don't count CJ out.
Saturday, January 20th - Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers – 5:15 PM
Experts say - 49ers over Green Bay. I say, I LOVE an Underdog. Packers to Upset.
Sunday, January 21st - Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions – 12 Noon
Experts say - Detroit over the Bucs. I agree & hope the Lions get to their 1st SB.
Sunday, January 21st - Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills – 3:30 PM
Experts say - Bills over the Chiefs in Buffalo. I say KC Swifties will upset Buffalo.
NFL Conference Championships - Sunday, January 28th
Noon - TBD
3:30 PM – TBD
SUPER BOWL LVII - Sunday, February 11th, 3:30 PM
Odds Among NFL Divisional Round Playoff Teams for SUPER BOWL LVII
As of January 18th, 2024
- San Francisco 49ers +170
- Baltimore Ravens +290
- Buffalo Bills +500
- Kansas City Chiefs +700
- Detroit Lions +850
- Green Bay Packers +3000
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers +3000
- Houston Texans +3000
