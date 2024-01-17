Packers Down a Couple Key Starters Ahead of SF Matchup

The Green Bay Packers battled and beat up the Dallas Cowboys this past Sunday despite being down a couple of key players.

Now, with San Francisco in their crosshairs heading into the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs, Green Bay has more bad injury news midweek.

Both Jaire Alexander (ankle), and AJ Dillon (Neck) were both non-participants on Wednesday.

That isn't to say that either or both could give it a go on Saturday night in Santa Clara, but for now, the Packers are exercising caution.

Per ProFootballTalk:

Alexander hurt his ankle in practice last week and tweaked it in the win over the Cowboys. “He’s doing better. He’s getting treatment and we’ll see where he’s at tomorrow,” LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. LaFleur said that running back AJ Dillon (thumb, neck) was also out of practice on Wednesday.

Both players are top-tier talents for Green Bay, and even if limited, both could provide a boost to the team on Saturday Night on the road in Santa Clara.

The Packers are fresh off of a dominant 48-32 win over the Cowboys in the Wild Card round on Sunday, and look to play spoiler once again against the heavily favored 49ers on Saturday Night.

Kickoff for the matchup is set for 7:15 on Saturday Night, and you can watch the game on FOX. As for local radio coverage, ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO is always your home for Packer football, and pregame coverage begins Saturday at 7:00.

The 49ers are roughly a 9-point favorite at home for the game per ESPN Bet, with a point total projection of 50.5.

Sources: Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports and ESPN.com - ESPN Bet

