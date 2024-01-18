All-Time Series History for Each NFL Divisional Round Matchup

History repeats itself. It isn't always a surefire statement in the National Football League, but taking a look at history ahead of big matchups can definitely add some extra juice during the playoffs.

We've got 4 great matchups this weekend in the NFL Divisional round, and we'll take a look at the recent and lifelong history between the 8 squads.

First things first, we've got the matchup against the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens:

Get our free mobile app

Houston Texans v Baltimore Ravens Getty Images loading...

Houston Texans @ Baltimore Ravens

All-Time Record - Ravens lead 11-2

Streak - Ravens have won 4 straight

Last Game - 9/10/2023 - Ravens won 25-9 at home

Playoff Matchups - 1 (2012) Ravens won 20-13 at home.

San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers Getty Images loading...

Green Bay Packers @ San Francisco 49ers

All-Time Record - Packers lead 38-33-1

Streak - 49ers won last meeting, have won 3 of last 5

Last Game - 1/22/2022 - 49ers won 13-10 in NFC Divisional Round in Green Bay

Playoff Matchups - 9 - 49ers lead 5-4, have won 4 straight

Buccaneers V Lions Getty Images loading...

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Detroit Lions

All-Time Record - Lions lead 32-29

Streak - Lions won last meeting, have won 3 of last 5

Last Game - 10/15/2023 - Lions won 20-6 at Tampa Bay

Playoff Matchups - 1 (12/28/1997) Buccaneers Won 20-10 at Home in Divisional Round

Bills V Chiefs Getty Images loading...

Kansas City Chiefs @ Buffalo Bills

All-Time Record - Bills lead series 29-24-1

Streak - Bills have won two straight and 3 of last 4

Last Game - 12/10/2023 - Buffalo won 20-17 at Kansas City

Playoff Matchups - 5 - (Chiefs lead 3-2)

There's your historical look at the matchups on Saturday and Sunday in the NFL's divisional round.

Here is the schedule for the weekend:

Saturday, January 20th, 2024

Houston Texans @ Baltimore Ravens - 3:30 ESPN/ABC

Green Bay Packers @ San Francisco 49ers - 7:15 FOX*

*Listen on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO

Sunday, January 21st, 2024

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Detroit Lions - 2:00 NBC

Kansas City Chiefs @ Buffalo Bills - 5:30 CBS

Source: FootballDB.com

Most Valuable Franchises in American Sports Five of the ten most valuable franchises in American sports come from the NFL. Gallery Credit: Scott Prather

NFL Franchises With Multiple Super Bowl Championships 15 NFL franchises have won multiple Super Bowls. Gallery Credit: Scott Prather