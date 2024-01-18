All-Time Series History for Each NFL Divisional Round Matchup
History repeats itself. It isn't always a surefire statement in the National Football League, but taking a look at history ahead of big matchups can definitely add some extra juice during the playoffs.
We've got 4 great matchups this weekend in the NFL Divisional round, and we'll take a look at the recent and lifelong history between the 8 squads.
First things first, we've got the matchup against the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens:
Houston Texans @ Baltimore Ravens
All-Time Record - Ravens lead 11-2
Streak - Ravens have won 4 straight
Last Game - 9/10/2023 - Ravens won 25-9 at home
Playoff Matchups - 1 (2012) Ravens won 20-13 at home.
Green Bay Packers @ San Francisco 49ers
All-Time Record - Packers lead 38-33-1
Streak - 49ers won last meeting, have won 3 of last 5
Last Game - 1/22/2022 - 49ers won 13-10 in NFC Divisional Round in Green Bay
Playoff Matchups - 9 - 49ers lead 5-4, have won 4 straight
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Detroit Lions
All-Time Record - Lions lead 32-29
Streak - Lions won last meeting, have won 3 of last 5
Last Game - 10/15/2023 - Lions won 20-6 at Tampa Bay
Playoff Matchups - 1 (12/28/1997) Buccaneers Won 20-10 at Home in Divisional Round
Kansas City Chiefs @ Buffalo Bills
All-Time Record - Bills lead series 29-24-1
Streak - Bills have won two straight and 3 of last 4
Last Game - 12/10/2023 - Buffalo won 20-17 at Kansas City
Playoff Matchups - 5 - (Chiefs lead 3-2)
There's your historical look at the matchups on Saturday and Sunday in the NFL's divisional round.
Here is the schedule for the weekend:
Saturday, January 20th, 2024
Houston Texans @ Baltimore Ravens - 3:30 ESPN/ABC
Green Bay Packers @ San Francisco 49ers - 7:15 FOX*
*Listen on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO
Sunday, January 21st, 2024
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Detroit Lions - 2:00 NBC
Kansas City Chiefs @ Buffalo Bills - 5:30 CBS
Source: FootballDB.com
