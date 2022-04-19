Eat Well Program Proposed for Sioux Falls

The City of Sioux Falls is trying a new approach to get food on the tables of some of the city's poorest residents.

The city's Health Department has announced plans to launch a new program, Eat Well, which would offer grant money up to $400,000 to help give underserved residents in eight different areas of Sioux Falls better access to healthy food options.

The money would serve as an incentive for business owners to invest in facilities that would improve access to healthy food options in specified food access priority areas.

Sioux Falls Food Access Priority Areas City of Sioux Falls loading...

The eight targeted areas were identified as low-income and low food access areas, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

There are a few limitations on who can apply for grant funds

Money from the program cannot be used for businesses with alcohol or tobacco retail sales as the primary source of revenue, for political activities, or for projects that are restaurants, cafes, or other prepared food businesses.

Applications for the 2022 Eat Well Sioux Falls Grant Program will be accepted on a rolling basis until available funds are awarded.

The plan still needs approval from the Sioux Falls City Council, which is set to vote on the proposal’s second reading Tuesday night (April 19).

