Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- Emergency responders from agencies in Minnesota and Wisconsin plan to conduct emergency response drills at the Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Plant near Red Wing Tuesday.

An advisory from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety says the agency will lead the simulated emergency that involves 20 federal, state, local and volunteer agencies. Officials say the simulation will test the response capabilities of responders in the event of an incident at the plant.

Officials from the Department of Homeland Security will be evaluating the participating responders during the exercise. The advisory says residents and individuals in the area of the plant should not be alarmed during the drills.

The advisory includes a list of the agencies participating in Tuesday's drill:

Minnesota Department of Public Safety

Wisconsin state agencies

Xcel Energy, operator of the Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Plant

Minnesota departments of: Agriculture Emergency Medical Services Regulatory Board Health Human Services Military Affairs Natural Resources State Patrol Transportation

Dakota, Goodhue and Pierce counties

City of Red Wing

Prairie Island Indian Community

U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS)

U.S. Department of Energy

FEMA Region V

Federal Radiological Monitoring and Assessment Center

Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Volunteer Agencies