ESPN NFL Reporter Chris Mortensen Dies At 72

Chris Mortensen, an award-winning journalist who reported on the NFL for ESPN for more than three decades, died Sunday morning at the age of 72, his family announced.

Mortensen joined ESPN in 1991 and was a regular contributor to the network's NFL shows and "SportsCenter." He was a regular news breaker for ESPN, including the news in 2016 that quarterback Peyton Manning was retiring from the NFL. In 2016, he received the Pro Football Writers of America's Dick McCann Award and was honored during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's enshrinement ceremony in August that year.

ESPN's Adam Schefter, a longtime colleague of Mortensen's on ESPN's "Sunday NFL Countdown," said on social media:

"An absolutely devastating day. Mort was one of the greatest reporters in sports history, and an even better man. Sincerest condolences to his family, and all who knew and loved him. So many did. Mort was the very best. He will be forever missed and remembered."

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Mortensen's death was a "sad day for everyone in the NFL."

"I admired how hard Chris worked to become one of the most influential and revered reporters in sports," Goodell said in a statement.

"He earned our respect and that of many others with his relentless pursuit of news but also with the kindness he extended to everyone he met. He will be greatly missed by many of us in the league who were fortunate to know him well beyond the stories he broke each Sunday.

Before coming to ESPN, Mortensen wrote for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (1983-1990), covering the Falcons, the Braves and the NFL, and he won the George Polk Award in 1987 for his reporting. He also was one of the first writers hired by editor Frank Deford at the sports daily The National, working there from 1989 to 1990 before coming to ESPN.

Mortensen, a native of Torrance, California, was born Nov. 7, 1951. He attended El Camino College before serving two years in the Army.

He is survived by his wife, Micki, and son, Alex.