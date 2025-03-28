ESPN’s Matt Miller Projects Minnesota Vikings First Round Fits

The Minnesota Vikings have been by far the most aggressive and active team in NFL Free Agency this offseason, but they still have roster needs remaining.

The team holds just four picks at present in the NFL Draft and is an easy bet to trade down at least once.

The Vikings do not have any glaring holes on the roster, but there are a few obvious positions of need in the first round at pick 24.

Whether or not they will trade down is a discussion for another time, but who are some fits in the first round if the Vikings opt to stick and pick at 24?

Matt Miller, ESPN NFL Draft Analyst joined Overtime with Bert Remien this week to discuss that topic and others. Here's what Miller had to say about the Vikings needs and fits in the first round:

Jahdae Barron is the first name mentioned. He would be a BIG get for Minnesota. The 23-year-old spent 5 seasons at Texas and shined last Fall. He earned a 90.7 PFF grade last season, grabbed 5 interceptions, and allowed a passer rating of just 34.2.

Barron and Ole Miss Defensive Lineman Walter Nolan might be two of the biggest names to know this year in the first round of the draft for a Minnesota Vikings fan.

The Vikings hold four picks this year: 1st, 3rd, 5th, and 6th round selections.

Source: PFF.com

