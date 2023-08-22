EV School Buses Become Part Of The Fleet In South Dakota

Riding the bus back to school for students won't mean much for the 2023-2024 school year. But, how those school buses operate will be a game-changer for many school districts.

South Dakota is seeing a shift from gas and diesel-powered vehicles to electric alternative transportation.

The movement began in October 2022 with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)’s Clean School Bus Program which announced nearly $1 billion in awards to help almost 400 school districts purchase more than 2,400 buses. The program pays school districts up to $375,000 to replace a diesel bus with an electric one.

The Electric School Bus Initiative published a report stating that 95% of these buses will go to school districts in all 50 states

Albeit a small amount, EVs now make up about 1% of the nation’s school bus fleet, but that figure is rising fast thanks in large part to $5 billion in federal funding.

I'm sure you'll agree the shift to EV is an improvement to our environment. In a report by Canary Media, replacing the U.S. fleet of roughly half a million school buses could cut carbon emissions by around 8 million metric tons per year.

More than 5,600 electric school buses have been ordered, delivered, put in operation or funded through government awards as of December 2022.

EV SCHOOL BUSES IN SOUTH DAKOTA

Several South Dakota Districts have received grants for EV school buses including Sioux Valley, Hanson, Garretson, DeSmet, Alexandria, Viborg, and Lower Brule. Some, have approval for just one bus, two, and up to 3 buses.

In total, the Biden-Harris Administration awarded $3,600,000 to these school districts.

THEY COST HOW MUCH

An electric school bus costs $350,000 to $450,000 — three to four times a traditional diesel bus.

