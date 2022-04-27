Every NFL Team&#8217;s Worst First Round Pick in Last Ten Years

Every NFL Team’s Worst First Round Pick in Last Ten Years

Despite months of preparation and supreme confidence in their selections, every franchise has had its fair share of first-round blunders in the NFL Draft.

The 2022 edition of the draft is set to begin Thursday night from Las Vegas, making it as good a time as ever to look back on some of the worst picks in recent years.

Here is in my view the worst 'bust' or disappointment drafted by each team in the first round over the last 10 drafts (dating back to 2012).

*It's important to note that there are very few selections here from the last 2-3 seasons given the fact that it's simply too soon to tell in most cases.

Arizona Cardinals – Josh Rosen – 10th Overall – 2018

Atlanta Falcons – Vic Beasley – 8th Overall - 2015

Baltimore Ravens – Hayden Hurst – 25th Overall - 2018

Buffalo Bills – EJ Manuel – 16th Overall - 2013

Carolina Panthers – Kelvin Benjamin – 28th Overall – 2014

Chicago Bears – Kevin White – 7th Overall - 2015

Cincinnati Bengals – John Ross – 9th Overall - 2017

Cleveland Browns – Trent Richardson – 3rd Overall - 2012

Dallas Cowboys – Taco Charlton – 28th Overall - 2017

Denver Broncos – Paxton Lynch – 26th Overall - 2016

Detroit Lions – Eric Ebron – 10th Overall - 2014

Green Bay Packers – Datone Jones – 26th Overall - 2013

Houston Texans – Kevin Johnson – 16th Overall - 2015

Indianapolis Colts – Bjorn Werner – 24th Overall - 2013

Jacksonville Jaguars – Luke Joeckel – 2nd Overall - 2013

Kansas City Chiefs – Eric Fisher – 1st Overall - 2013

Las Vegas Raiders – Damon Arnette – 19th Overall - 2020

Los Angeles Chargers – DJ Fluker – 11th Overall - 2013

Los Angeles Rams – Greg Robinson – 2nd Overall - 2014

Miami Dolphins – Dion Jordan – 3rd Overall - 2013

Minnesota Vikings – Laquon Treadwell – 23rd Overall - 2016

New England Patriots – Dominique Easley – 29th Overall - 2014

New Orleans Saints – Stephone Anthony – 31st Overall - 2015

New York Giants – Ereck Flowers – 9th Overall - 2015

New York Jets – Sam Darnold – 3rd Overall - 2018

Philadelphia Eagles – Marcus Smith – 26th Overall - 2014

Pittsburgh Steelers – Jarvis Jones – 17th Overall - 2013

San Francisco 49ers – Solomon Thomas – 3rd Overall - 2017

Seattle Seahawks – Germain Ifedi – 31st Overall - 2016

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – OJ Howard – 19th Overall - 2017

Tennessee Titans – Isaiah Wilson – 29th Overall - 2020

Washington Commanders – Josh Doctson – 22nd Overall - 2016

There's the list! Some teams had a lot to choose from, and others had surprisingly few first-round picks (Rams) to sift through.

Rest assured this year's draft will have a lot of studs and duds, but I'll be tuning in as always, excited to see the future of the NFL hear their names called from Las Vegas.

