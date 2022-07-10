Every Selection for the Minnesota Wild in the 2022 NHL Draft

The Minnesota Wild just wrapped up their 2022 NHL Draft and Wild fans are hoping the future of the franchise was selected over the last few days.

Get our free mobile app

Here is a look at all the selections from the Minnesota Wild in the 2022 NHL Draft.

19. Liam Ohgren, LW, DJURGARDEN JR.

24. Danila Yurov, RW, MAGNITOGORSK

47. Hunter Haight, C, BARRIE

56. Rieger Lorenz, LW, OKOTOKS

89. Michael Milne, LW, WINNIPEG

121. Ryan Healey, RHD, SIOUX FALLS

153. David Spacek, RHD, SHERBROOKE

185. Servac Petrovsky, C, OWEN SOUND

It is going to be very interesting to see the different paths that each of these new draftees will take in their professional hockey journey.

For more information on the Minnesota Wild, their current roster and their upcoming 2022-2023 season, you can visit their team website.