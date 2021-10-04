Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, Crash and Go Dark

If you are experiencing problems logging on to Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, or Messenger it's because they all went down Monday morning.

Facebook owns Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger. And they are all having outage problems.

Users all over are getting this message when they try to log into Facebook, "Hmm. We’re having trouble finding that site. We can’t connect to the server at www.facebook.com."

Facebook communications executive Andy Stone said on Twitter that, “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

The Facebook App Twitter account tweeted, "We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing the Facebook app. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience."

At this point, no one is saying just why these sites aren't working, just that they hope to get the problems fixed soon.