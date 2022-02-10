Farrell Records Hat Trick, U.S. Routs China 8-0 at Olympics

BEIJING (AP) — Sean Farrell had three goals and two assists to help the U.S. rout China 8-0 in the host country's Olympic men's hockey debut.

Noah Cates, Brendan Brisson, Brian O'Neill, Ben Meyers and Matty Beniers also scored for the Americans. Boston University goaltender Drew Commesso made 29 saves.

U.S.-born Jeremy Smith kept it close for China for the first half of the game before the talent disparity showed through.

Seven of the eight U.S. goals were scored by players currently in college.

Next up for Team USA, the men's hockey team will face Canada on Saturday.