Of all the things Dad could be doing on Father's Day weekend, shouldn't he be given the choices? One choice would be a golf weekend.

If Dad's favorite pastime is golfing, then here is the perfect Father's Day gift!

For the golf fanatic Dad take a look below at this 4-state golf trip in one day. You'll find phone numbers to call for tee times and directions.

Get our free mobile app

How to Golf 4 Different 9-Hole Courses in 4 States in 1 Day

Get plenty of rest the night before and carb up because your wake-up alarm is coming early. Have the sticks, a few extra sleeves of balls, and a fresh change of clothes packed for a full day of fun.

First Course, First State: Minnesota

First, we travel to Minnesota where in only about 40 minutes you can tee off at the Luverne Country Club.

Mature trees line the fairways with four sets of tee boxes.

Luverne Country Club (507) 283-4383

Sioux Falls to Luverne, Minnesota



Get our free mobile app

Second Course, Second State: Iowa

The next leg of the journey is taking you to the oldest golf course in Iowa, the Sioux Golf & Country Club.

Sioux Golf & Country Club, established in 1888, is the oldest, continuously run golf course in the state of Iowa. This 133-year-old 9-hole course is rich with character and beauty, with rolling hills, elevated greens, huge trees, and a river running through it.

Lush with dense tree-lined fairways at Sioux Golf & Country Club 712-756-4513.

Luverne, MN to Alton, Iowa



Course 3, State 3: Nebraska

Next up point your car in the direction of Sioux City. No, you're not golfing there. Cross the bridge and take Highway 12 to Ponca, Nebraska, and Highland Oaks Golf Course.

Highland Oaks Golf Course is a beautiful 9-Hole Course next to Ponca State Park. One of the Best Kept courses in Siouxland. 402.755.4222

Alton, Iowa to Ponca, Nebraska



Course 4, State 4: South Dakota

Next up, back to the 605 and the Springfield Golf Course.

Along the Bluffs of the Missouri River, the incredible views and the challenge of this course will make you want to come back and play it again.

I remember when this next course opened. Described as Dakota's Pebble Beach, the Springfield Golf Course 605-369-5525.

Ponca, NE to Springfield, SD



Back to Sioux Falls

Springfield, SD to Sioux Falls. Home sweet home!



LOOK: Popular fashion trends from the year you were born Leg warmers, pillbox hats, and overalls are a few of the most memorable fashion trends over the last 100 years. Take a trip down memory lane and explore these trends. Gallery Credit: Andrew Lisa