New Poll Ranks Sioux Falls 3rd Best City For These Athletes

It's no secret that South Dakotans really love to play golf. Whether it's sunny and 75 degrees or a little bit of snow and hovering around 50 degrees, golfers are playing.

The weather may not be warm all-year-round in Sioux Falls. Despite this, Sioux Empire golfers still enjoy getting on the course as often as they can. There's even a new poll that shows Sioux Falls is one of the best cities for golf.

Get our free mobile app

The Golf Workout Program website recently released a new poll that reflects Sioux Falls as one of best locations for golfers across the country. Specifically, the city is ranked number three in the small metros for golfers.

According to the poll conducted by Golf Workout Program, their research has determined that golf has reached a popularity high. This upward trend started thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A record 3.2 million people played for the first time in 2021. This increase in popularity has come despite the costs associated with golf, which can be a major barrier to entry, from equipment to greens fees to club dues. Beyond cost, however, a number of other local conditions can affect how easy it is for people to keep up with their golf hobby. Researchers calculated a composite score to determine the best location for golfers, then ranked metros accordingly.

With harsh winter weather conditions, what makes Sioux Falls so great for golfers? Thanks to the amount of golf courses and country clubs per capita, sporting goods stores per capita, and even a PGA Tour Champions event, Sioux Falls golfers are living large! Here are the official results from Golf Workout Program ranking the best small and midsize metros for golfers throughout the country.

Golf Workout Program (with permission) Golf Workout Program (with permission) loading...

Sioux Falls and the Sioux Empire in general are pretty lucky to have high-quality public and private golf courses. Golfers I know are always excited to play in South Dakota!