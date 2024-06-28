Frank Bensel Back-To-Back Holes-In-One

NEWPORT, R.I. -- Frank Bensel turned up a pair of aces -- on back-to-back holes -- in the second round of the U.S. Senior Open at the Newport Country Club on Friday.

Bensel aced the 184-yard fourth hole and then followed it with another hole-in-one on the 203-yard fifth. Both are par 3.

While consecutive holes-in-one are exceedingly rare, it's also unusual for a course to have par 3s on two consecutive holes, like the setup at the 7,024-yard, par-70 Newport Country Club this week.

Bensel, 56, is from Jupiter, Florida. He has played in six PGA Tour events and never made a cut.

Even with the aces, Bensel has had a tough time at the seaside course. He opened at 4 over and had back-to-back bogeys to follow his aces.