Frank Bensel Back-To-Back Holes-In-One
NEWPORT, R.I. -- Frank Bensel turned up a pair of aces -- on back-to-back holes -- in the second round of the U.S. Senior Open at the Newport Country Club on Friday.
Bensel aced the 184-yard fourth hole and then followed it with another hole-in-one on the 203-yard fifth. Both are par 3.
While consecutive holes-in-one are exceedingly rare, it's also unusual for a course to have par 3s on two consecutive holes, like the setup at the 7,024-yard, par-70 Newport Country Club this week.
Bensel, 56, is from Jupiter, Florida. He has played in six PGA Tour events and never made a cut.
Get our free mobile app
Even with the aces, Bensel has had a tough time at the seaside course. He opened at 4 over and had back-to-back bogeys to follow his aces.
LOOK: Here are the 10 US golf destinations with the most courses per capita
Discover where you can find the best access in the country for your pick of courses, the unique terrain that lends itself to world-class golf, and what makes select clubs noteworthy.
Gallery Credit: Michael Leonard