South Dakota Golf Course Praised by Barstool Sports Host

We here in the Mount Rushmore State know that we have quality golf courses.

Nationally, we might fly a bit under the radar, but that might soon be coming to an end, at least for one notable course.

Sutton Bay Golf Course in Agar, South Dakota was recently the topic of conversation on Barstool's Foreplay Podcast.

Sutton Bay has been in operation since 2003 and is a breathtaking experience, to say the least.

Here's the extended praise from the podcast:

We've got several big tourist draws here in South Dakota from Mount Rushmore to Sturgis. Sutton Bay will definitely be added to the golf bucket list of many in the near future!

Here's a short blurb from the official Sutton Bay site:

Every detail–from the views at the tee boxes to the overstuffed leather chairs in the lodge–was carefully planned to ensure a stellar and memorable experience for our members and their guests. The people of Sutton Bay are hardworking, genuine, kind, and constantly striving to make guests feel like family.

Check out the official site here, and maybe consider a trip if you haven't been just yet! Just don't take my tee time!

