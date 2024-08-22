South Dakota Golf Course Praised by Barstool Sports Host

South Dakota Golf Course Praised by Barstool Sports Host

Canva

We here in the Mount Rushmore State know that we have quality golf courses.

Nationally, we might fly a bit under the radar, but that might soon be coming to an end, at least for one notable course.

Sutton Bay Golf Course in Agar, South Dakota was recently the topic of conversation on Barstool's Foreplay Podcast.

KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls logo
Get our free mobile app

Sutton Bay has been in operation since 2003 and is a breathtaking experience, to say the least.

Here's the extended praise from the podcast:

We've got several big tourist draws here in South Dakota from Mount Rushmore to Sturgis. Sutton Bay will definitely be added to the golf bucket list of many in the near future!

Here's a short blurb from the official Sutton Bay site:

Every detail–from the views at the tee boxes to the overstuffed leather chairs in the lodge–was carefully planned to ensure a stellar and memorable experience for our members and their guests. The people of Sutton Bay are hardworking, genuine, kind, and constantly striving to make guests feel like family.

Check out the official site here, and maybe consider a trip if you haven't been just yet! Just don't take my tee time!

Sources: RiggsBarstool on Twitter and Sutton Bay

5 Things South Dakota Gave the World

South Dakota may not get much respect. We get a blizzard and it's a footnote on the national scene, but if Florida gets a bit chilly it's breaking news. But, maybe it's fine to be forgotten about. We kind of like being left alone on our quiet piece of the plains.

South Dakota has given a lot to the world though. Not just giant mountain carvings and settings for HBO shows, but awesome things that the rest of the world should thank us for.

Gallery Credit: Ben Kuhns

10 Smallest Towns in South Dakota

South Dakota is loaded with small towns in every corner of the state. But where are the smallest towns in the Mount Rushmore state? According to the latest census data, here are the ten smallest towns in all of South Dakota.

 

Filed Under: agar sd, barstool, foreplay pod, foreplay podcast, Golf, golf destination, golf sd, golf trip, golfing, golfing in South Dakota, Lake Oahe, links, Missouri River, riggs barstool, SD, South Dakota, sports broadcasting, sutton bay, sutton bay golf
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, Sioux Falls Events, South Dakota, Sports, Sports News

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls