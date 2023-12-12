Get our free mobile app

The holiday foods served in your house when growing up are most likely the same foods you are preparing this Christmas season. Why? Comfort, tradition, and lots of yuuuuuuuum!

Is it that favorite cookie your mom or grandma taught you how to make? Or, the oyster stew dad meticulously concocted?

I think you'll agree that sweet rules the Christmas season. But there are others you may not have thought of. Take a look at the lists below and see how South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa rate their Christmas food favs from these sources.

South Dakota: Easy Mini Caramel Apple Cheesecakes

Cheesecake is the ultimate comfort food, but a big slice can be too rich. These bite-sized cheesecakes topped with apples and creamy caramel dazzle the senses.

Iowa: Holiday Brunch Casserole

If you'll be having overnight company during the holidays, you may want to consider this hearty casserole. Guests will be impressed with its bountiful filling and scrumptious flavor. It's the perfect Easter breakfast or Christmas casserole.

Minnesota: Santa Cupcakes

My kids leave out at least one cupcake for Santa on Christmas Eve. These seemed appropriate!

Source: Taste of Home

South Dakota: Drop-Style Christmas Sugar Cookies

Add these cookies to your list of treats to make for Santa this year. Be sure to add some festive sprinkles to the batter for a sweet surprise. Searches for sugar cookies are especially popular in Sioux Falls and Rapid City, so you can't go wrong with this recipe.

Iowa: Beef Stew

Is there anything more comforting than enjoying a warm bowl of beef stew by the fireplace as the snow falls? This winter classic is chock-full of carrots, potatoes, and onions.

Minnesota: Creamy Wild Rice Soup

This mouthwatering holiday soup is made with chewy wild rice (a staple in Minnesota cuisine), diced onions, sliced Cremini mushrooms, and dried herbs.

Source: Eatthis.com

South Dakota: Ham

You'd think we'd have seen more Christmas ham across the country, but maybe that's what makes it such a unique tradition in South Dakota. Even if you're not in South Dakota, you can bake this ham covered in eye-popping pineapple rings and bright maraschino cherries.

Iowa: Apple Cake

Iowans love an apple cake at Christmas. And so do we (we'll take cake any way you slice it, really). Featuring three layers of tender, lightly spiced apple cider cake sandwiched with apple pie filling, buttery crumble, and salted caramel, this apple crumble cake recipe will delight and impress anyone lucky enough to snag a piece.

Minnesota: Christmas Cookies

Minnesota is all about the cookies, though they're less married to sugar ones only and prefer the big picture: gingerbreads, meringues, and (probably) these buttery spritz cookies. From snowflakes to Christmas trees, spritz cookies can come in many festive forms.

Source: Delish.com

