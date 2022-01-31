You don't have to be a rich man to see a great Broadway show in Sioux Falls.

Fiddler on the Roof will be at the Washington Pavilion Friday, February 4th through Sunday, February 6th.

Friday's showtime is 8 p.m. Saturday there are two opportunities to see this great musical at 2 p.m. and 7:30. The show will end its run on Sunday with a 2 p.m. matinee.

Fiddler on the Roof is about Tevye, a Russian, Jewish father of five daughters. He is a poor milkman trying to pass on good traditions and values while trying to find suitable husbands for his daughters.

Washington Pavilion's website describes the show, "A wonderful cast and a lavish orchestra tell this heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and the timeless traditions that define faith and family."

Notable songs from Fiddler on the Roof include "Matchmaker, Matchmaker" and "If I Were a Rich Man".

Fiddler on the Roof is a history-making production! A press release from Washington Pavilion states, "The original Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof, which opened in 1964, was the first musical in history to surpass 3,000 performances. The show won the 1965 Tony Award for Best Musical in addition to eight other Tony Awards that year."

The Washington Pavilion is also 'expanding your experience' by hosting a theme dinner before the performances at Leonardo's Cafe. The meal will be served buffet style. The menu includes Russian beef stroganoff, pork sausage, Russian potatoes, carrot salad, Russian cabbage soup, lamb pilaf, bread, and mixed veggies of eggplant, peas, turnips, kale, and broccoli. Dessert offerings are strawberries Romanoff and bird's milk cake.

