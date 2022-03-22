Another lineup of great Broadway shows is coming to Sioux Falls Washington Pavilion for the 2022-2023 Pavilion Performance Series.

The roster is a mix of old and new shows! Something for everyone!

First up, back due to popular demand:

The Book of Mormon - The Book of Mormon was first in Sioux Falls back in 2017. Fun fact: that run of shows holds the record for most tickets ever sold at Washington Pavilion. This time around, the show will be back in October of 2022.

Legally Blonde: The Musical- This popular show is based on the movie of the same name featuring Reese Witherspoon. The musical follows Elle Woods as she perseveres at Harvard Law and beyond! Legally Blonde will be in town in November of 2022.

On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan - This show is a jukebox musical telling the story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan. This is one that will get you singing along and, well, on your feet. This show will help get 2023 off to a great start. The shows are in January!

Tootsie: The Comedy Musical - This musical is based on the 1982 movie starring Dustin Hoffman. It tells the story of a struggling actor and the risks he's willing to take. Is it worth it? Find out in February 2023.

My Fair Lady- A musical classic! Based on the 1913 play Pygmalion, this show tackles themes of gender politics, class, and transformation. My Fair Lady opens in March 2023.

The finale of the season:

Dear Evan Hansen - A modern classic! This show tells the story of high-schooler Evan Hansen and how a lie can get out of hand. This show explores friendship, grief, mental health, and the power of social media. This show opens in April of 2023 and will have eight performances.

Additional shows are to be announced, but this is a great start to a great season of shows!

Single tickets will go on sale Summer of 2022. However, subscribers get first dibs.

For more about the series and to become a subscriber, click here.