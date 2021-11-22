Beautiful-The Carole King Musical was set to premiere in Sioux Falls at the Washington Pavilion way back in May of 2020, but then a global pandemic happened.

The new dates for Beautiful-The Carole King Musical are November 26th at 4 p.m., November 27th, a 2 p.m. matinee and a 7:30 performance, and November 28th at 2 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

Tickets are still available for these performances, but if you had tickets from May 2020, you have options. According to washingtonpavilion.org, "Current tickets will be automatically moved to the new date and we will send a new ticket closer to the show. If ticket holders have a conflict with this new date, you can switch to a different performance time, provide your ticket payment as a donation to support the Washington Pavilion or we can offer you Pavilion Bucks to be used towards a future performance."

“There are simply no words to describe how thrilled we are to finally be presenting this outstanding Broadway show and how grateful we are to our guests for holding out for this long-awaited performance,” said Regina Ruhberg, Director of Performances and Events.

Beautiful-The Carole King Musical will follow the life of legendary songwriter and performer, Carole King. She has written songs for so many amazing people as well as becoming one of the most acclaimed solo performers! 'She made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation.' Case and point, the show includes such hit songs as "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," "The Locomotion," "Some Kind of Wonderful," "One Fine Day,", "I Feel the Earth Move," and of course, "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman."

Leonardo's Cafe at the Washington Pavilion will be offering pre-show dining. The buffet will have a "One Fine Day" menu consisting of stuffed pasta shells, spicy shrimp, buttery garlic corn on the cob, sauteed carrots, fruit salad, bread, butter, honey, berry crepe cake, and coffee and soda is included for $21.95 or $8.50 for kids 10 and under.

Reservations are appreciated. You can do that, here.

Best Bars in Sioux Falls There is always something different to try when you visit a local Sioux Falls bar or brewery. There could be a specialty drink at one bar and a new beer recipe at the next. It's kind of like a smorgasbord of drinks to taste test. The only problem is deciding which bars are the best bars in Sioux Falls to explore with your family or friends?

This is a difficult decision just because there are so many great local options. Luckily, our friends at Yelp identified the top ten bars in Sioux Falls thanks to numerous reviews on each establishment.

The next time it's your turn to select a bar for a night out on the town, be sure to visit one of these ten bars highly reviewed by Yelp

