Take a Journey to the Past with ‘Anastasia’

Broadway's Anastasia will be coming to the Washington Pavilion on June 17 and 18th.

Anastasia is loosely based on the real Anastasia Romanov, daughter of Tsar Nicholas II, the last ruler of Imperial Russia.

Get our free mobile app

There was a lot of mystery surrounding the assassination of Anastasia's family during the Soviet's rise to power in Russia. Many thought Anastasia somehow escaped.

The story in Anastasia is about the possibility of what may have been if Anastasia did somehow escape.

Some of the songs may sound familiar because Anastasia was also an animated movie featuring Meg Ryan and John Cusack in 1997. The soundtrack featured "Journey to the Past" by Aaliyah.

In a press release from the Washington Pavilion, "This dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family."

"The beauty and majesty of Anastasia will knock you off your feet! This take on the classic story is simply stunning with gorgeous technical feats, incredible music and a lasting legacy of charm and hope. You will float out of the theater after seeing this phenomenal show!” says Regina Ruhberg, Director of Performances and Events for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc.

There will be three performances of Anastasia. 7:30 pm on both June 17th and 18th and 2 pm matinee on the 18th.

There will also be a theme dinner on June 18th before the show at Leonardo's Cafe consisting of a salad bar, baguette and focaccia, sauteed green beans, honey glazed carrots, roasted red potatoes, Mediterranean chicken, roasted pork loin with marsala sauce, strawberry shortcake, and chocolate torte cake with raspberry sauce.

For more information about Anastasia or to purchase tickets, click here.